Mt. Vernon man charged with attempted murder in case of escape attempt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man who attempted to attempted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 has been charged.
56-year-old Frederick Goss of Mt. Vernon, Ill, has been charged for a failed escape on Oct. 26, 2021.
He has been charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Disarming a Correctional Institution Employee.
He remains in custody after his felony conviction at a jury trial by the Mt. Vernon Police Department.
