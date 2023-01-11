Heartland Votes

Jefferson County jury convicts Fenton man in DWI crash that killed couple, infant

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man who was accused of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family

According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.

During the trial, the prosecution argued Thurby’s negligence and intoxication that night caused the deaths. Thurby’s lawyer disagreed and argued that it can’t be proven he caused the crash, stating the officer who made the report that day did not know Newton had methamphetamine and marijuana in her system at the time.

Wednesday afternoon, the jury announced they had found Thurby guilty on all three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody. After the verdict was announced, a News 4 photographer in the courtroom said Thurby turned to his parents and mouthed, “I love you.”

Cecilia Williams is now raising the couple’s two other children. She wants to see a new law in Missouri, called Bentley’s Law, that would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent to pay child support to a surviving spouse or the relatives raising the children until they turn 18.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Five people were arrested in connection with a serious of drive-by shootings.
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Some southern Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce new assault weapons ban.
Some southern Ill. sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
According to the sheriff, most of the weapons the juveniles get are stolen out of homes,...
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
The Williamson County sheriff is speaking out after a juvenile was one of five people arrested...
Sheriff speaks out on arrests in connection with drive-by shootings
According to the food market data company Urner Barry, the average price for eggs is $4.33 per...
Egg prices on the rise amidst shortage