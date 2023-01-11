Jefferson County jury convicts Fenton man in DWI crash that killed couple, infant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man who was accused of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family

According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.

During the trial, the prosecution argued Thurby’s negligence and intoxication that night caused the deaths. Thurby’s lawyer disagreed and argued that it can’t be proven he caused the crash, stating the officer who made the report that day did not know Newton had methamphetamine and marijuana in her system at the time.

Wednesday afternoon, the jury announced they had found Thurby guilty on all three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody. After the verdict was announced, a News 4 photographer in the courtroom said Thurby turned to his parents and mouthed, “I love you.”

Cecilia Williams is now raising the couple’s two other children. She wants to see a new law in Missouri, called Bentley’s Law, that would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent to pay child support to a surviving spouse or the relatives raising the children until they turn 18.

