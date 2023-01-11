Heartland Votes

Illinois legislature approves measure on reproductive care, gender-affirming procedures

The legislation makes Illinois the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the...
The legislation makes Illinois the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.(WEEK)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

The legislation makes Illinois the latest state to pursue abortion rights protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.

They pushed for approval today because a new round of lawmakers will be sworn in tomorrow.

The bill, now headed to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for approval, would shield reproductive and gender-affirming health care patients and providers from out-of-state legal action and widen access to reproductive care, among other things.

