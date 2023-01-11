Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Showers and thunderstorms likely late tonight....then blustery and colder on Thursday!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
One more mild day before a quick-moving cold front brings blustery and colder conditions back on Thursday into Friday.    Warm, humid air moving in from the south this morning is resulting in clouds, fog and light drizzle in some areas.   However as we get into the day the clouds may thin out enough for a little sunshine, which should push official highs into the 60s this afternoon.   Later tonight a small but potent upper trough will approach from the west with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.  Strong storms look likely late tonight into early Thursday morning.  SPC has our region in a marginal risk for severe….hail and damaging winds may be possible with the strongest storms.   A cold front will move through Thursday morning,   switching winds to northwesterly and dropping temps…with more showers possible.  Morning temperatures in the low 50s will drop into the 40s and even 30s by afternoon, along with gusty winds.

After a cold and breezy Friday,  we’ll rebound quickly back to a mild pattern by the end of the weekend into next week….as the national pattern remains active but with mainly west to east flow.   Another strong system is on track to bring rain and possible thunderstorms to our area on Monday into Monday night.   Behind that system we should have a couple of dry and cooler days through the middle of next week.  Still no sign of any significant winter storms on the horizon.

