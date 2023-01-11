Heartland Votes

Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions

A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing attention.(KFVS)
By Roger Seay
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention.

The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks.

The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to allow to pass under lower bridges.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has been out to the sailboat twice and no one has been around either time.

It is anchored on the Illinois side of the river, so the fire department referred the vessel to the Illinois authorities.

The U.S Coast Guard is aware of the vessel. Since it is not a navigation hazard, it was referred to local authorities.

