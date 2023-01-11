Heartland Votes

Contour officials say no delayed flights at Cape Girardeau airport so far

Contour officials say there are no delayed flights out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, so far, Wednesday.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with Contour tell us, so far, there are no delayed flights out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

This as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday morning, January 11 a computer system failure led to flights being delayed nationwide.

FAA officials say they are working to restore its air missions system.

The latest update from the administration says that it has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to evaluate the integrity of flight and safety information.

You can check on flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport here.

Flights at KCI in Kansas City, Mo. are grounded through at least 8 a.m.

