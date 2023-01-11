Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft.

Cape Girardeau police described the suspect as having an average build and dark hair.

They said the vehicle appears to be a red pickup, with white or silver around the back window, and white or silver along the bottom portion of the vehicle.

If anyone recognizes the man or the vehicle, they’re asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

CGPD is requesting assistance in locating the following suspect and vehicle. pic.twitter.com/LZEy7M6aVd — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) January 11, 2023

