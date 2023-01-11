Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect

Cape Girardeau police are looking for this man and vehicle in connection with a theft...
Cape Girardeau police are looking for this man and vehicle in connection with a theft investigation.(Cape Girardeau Police Department/Twitter)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft.

Cape Girardeau police described the suspect as having an average build and dark hair.

They said the vehicle appears to be a red pickup, with white or silver around the back window, and white or silver along the bottom portion of the vehicle.

If anyone recognizes the man or the vehicle, they’re asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
Five people were arrested in connection with a serious of drive-by shootings.
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by woman protecting her children in Hammond, sheriff says

Latest News

A Steele man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery of a...
Steele, Mo. man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery
A man is accused of injuring two women with a knife.
Western Ky. man accused of attacking 2 women with knife
Students returned to class at Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School after a...
2 schools resume classes in Perry County, Mo. after reported threat
According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat