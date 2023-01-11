Heartland Votes

Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be part wolf.(Potter League for Animals)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Rhode Island said it has received multiple applications to adopt a unique dog currently in its care.

According to the Potter League for Animals, Zeus needs an adoptive family and one that lives in an area that allows hybrid animals.

Representatives with the shelter said Zeus has a look of a wolf hybrid because he most likely is. The team said they believe Zeus is a third German shepherd, husky and wolf.

The shelter shared that the animal’s previous owner surrendered him due to a personal change of circumstances. That owner confirmed Zeus’ breed, but the shelter said it is in the process of obtaining DNA to confirm.

The Potter League for Animals said Zeus is incredibly affectionate, silly and loves to be pet. However, it is illegal to privately own such an animal in Rhode Island and the surrounding states.

Additionally, representatives said Zeus has a medical condition making him prone to seizures, something that is managed by medication.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats, kids, and has mostly been an indoor dog.

The shelter said it is currently working its way through the multiple applications and reviewing the best match for Zeus.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
Five people were arrested in connection with a serious of drive-by shootings.
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser

Latest News

Senator Dale Fowler is sworn in to represent some southern Ill. counties for a new term.
Sen. Dale Fowler sworn in for new term
FILE - Betsy Segui, center, and Luis Rivera, right, enter the courthouse in New Haven, Conn.,...
Officers plead not guilty in police van paralysis case
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
Some southern Illinois sheriffs are at odds with Governor JB Pritzker over the state’s new gun...
Some southern Ill. sheriffs at odds with Gov. Pritzker over state’s new gun law