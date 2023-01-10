Heartland Votes

When Pigs Fly BBQ event returns to Cape Girardeau

The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14.
The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The aroma of barbeque will again fill the Show Me Center.

The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14.

Doors open for the event at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children four to 12 years old and kids three years old and younger are free.

Admission includes sampling at all 10 of the professional barbeque teams competing for People’s Choice Judging and the Hero’s Cup.

There will also be games, live music, cooking demonstrations and more.

The master of ceremonies this year is Myron Mixon, a celebrity chef and barbeque competitor known as the winningest man in BBQ.

The event is sponsored by Smokin Brothers.

