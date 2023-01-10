USDA approves first-ever honeybee vaccine

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The effort to save the bees may have just gotten a big boost from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The agency approved the first-ever vaccine for honeybees, to prevent against American Foulbrood Disease.

Local beekeeper and former Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association President Bruce Moechnig said the disease presents a huge risk to bee populations.

“It’s easily transferred between hives, it’s generally lethal to the hive once it gets in there, and the spores can last in the environment for up to 70 years, so it has a long lifespan. That’s why it’s one of the key diseases that we’re focusing on with the bees,” said Moechnig.

He said this vaccine works differently than many others, with no injection involved.

Instead, it begins with dead disease cells in the vaccine being fed to worker bees, and letting nature do the rest.

“The worker bees convert that into royal jelly, which is the feed that the queen bee gets, and from that the immunity is transmitted through the queen bee to the eggs and the resulting larvae,” said Moechnig.

The vaccine will begin its rollout in more commercial hives and should be available for purchase later in the year.

Beginners Beekeeping Classes Upcoming

If anyone is interested in partaking in the effort to save the bees, there are upcoming classes on the lower level of the Adams County Farm Bureau.

The first class will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and another will be held Saturday Feb. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $40 per individual/household and the same material will be covered in both classes.

Registration for the classes can be found at the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association’s website.

The Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association will also be hosting the Illinois State Beekeeping Association’s Summer Conference July 14-15 at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

More information about that conference can be found here.

