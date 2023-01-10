Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away.

Officers followed, but lost sight of the vehicle. Lt. Schmidt said they found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away in an alley.

According to Schmidt, officers determined the suspect was in a home in the 900 block of William Street, about 8 blocks from where they found the vehicle.

The suspect, a Cape Girardeau resident, was taken into custody without incident. Formal charges are pending.

