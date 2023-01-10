Sikeston city leaders approved adding marijuana tax measure to April ballot

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters in Sikeston will get a chance to decide whether or not the city should have a 3-percent tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.

On Monday, January 9, the city council voted unanimously to approve the ballot measure. It’ll add an additional 3-percent tax to recreational marijuana sales within the city limits.

The Cape Girardeau City Council also voted on Monday and approved adding the ballot measure.

