Ky. State Police investigating stolen motorcycle

SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are investigating a motorcycle theft.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, they received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen.

It was reportedly stolen from the area of Nelms Lane in Salem, Ky. between November 27 and December 25.

The motorcycle is described as a 2018 black Harley Davidson Road Glide Special. It has black, 12-inch Lucky Daves T-Bars, a Screamin’ Eagle heavy breather, a black Saddlemen Step-Up seat with red stitching and Thunderheader exhaust.

They said there was damage to the front fairing, front forks and engine from a previous crash.

Anyone with information about the theft or where the motorcycle might be is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.