Heartland Votes

Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People looking at the morning sky this month might notice a rare celestial body.

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.

It will have streaking tails of dust and could appear fuzzy.

The comet will be closest to the sun Thursday and closest to Earth between Feb. 1 and 2.

NASA says sky gazers in the northern hemisphere should be able to see the comet in the morning sky throughout January.

People in the southern hemisphere should be able to see it in early February.

The comet was first discovered in March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus.
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps

Latest News

FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the...
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5 month jail sentence
Nurses shout slogans during a nursing strike outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
Leaders in Carbondale are considering a change they say would protect people walking in and out...
Carbondale leaders considering change to ordinance regarding protestors
New York City police are searching for suspects in connection to money stolen from a Brinks...
Police: 3 suspects sought in theft of $300,000 from Brinks truck
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Mexico...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit