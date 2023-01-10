Heartland Votes

GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Ray Rice
Ray Rice(WMPI)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death.

Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI.

WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend.

He got sick around the New Year while on vacation in Mexico and is said to suffer from blood pressure issues due to his diabetes.

Rice then caught COVID, had a stroke then caught pneumonia. He was eventually flown from Mexico to Texas for treatment and died there.

His family was working to raise the $25,000 dollars to get him to Miami for treatment before he died.

WMPI said Rice didn’t have insurance and now all the medical bills have piled up so a GoFundMe was created.

So far, the family has gotten just over $30,000 dollars in donations.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click or tap here.

