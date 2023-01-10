Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A couple of mild winter days.....before thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A couple of mild days are on the way before a strong cold front brings a quick blast of chilly air Thursday and Friday.  In the short term,  today will be a relatively mild day, with highs in the 50s and not too much wind.  Moisture begins to increase tonight,  which means we’ll cloud up and stay above 40°.  And Wednesday is shaping up as mild but mainly overcast with some light rain or sprinkles possible.  The main event will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning with showers and thunderstorms likely ahead of a strong cold front.  We’re actually outlooked with a level 1/marginal risk of severe for Wednesday night;  strong winds would be the primary threat.

A strong cold front Thursday morning will introduce blustery and colder conditions for Thursday into early Friday….but the cold won’t last long as we transition back to a mild pattern by the weekend and beyond.  After Thursday morning, our next chance of precip looks to be some rain with another Pacific system about next Monday.

.

