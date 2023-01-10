First Alert: Mild winter day ahead of storms Wed. night

(KFVS) - Enjoy the mild temperatures the next couple of days. Changes are on the way.

Today is looking less breezy and slightly warmer with highs in the 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight, which will help keep overnight lows above 40 degrees.

Wednesday will start out mild and overcast. Some light rain or sprinkles is possible.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of a strong cold front.

The Heartland is under a storm threat level 1 for severe weather Wednesday night.

Strong winds look to be the primary threat.

A strong cold front Thursday morning will bring blustery and colder conditions for Thursday into early Friday.

Cold temps won’t last very long.

A mild pattern returns by the weekend.

