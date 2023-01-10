Clouds take over for Wednesday, with a few sprinkles around too

Soak up the sunshine today, because clouds will take over tonight and stick with us for much of Wednesday and Thursday too. If you have afternoon or evening plans, today looks very mild with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Wednesday will still be mild, even with the clouds. High on Wednesday will be in the 50s and lower 60s. There will be a chance for some drizzle or light showers through the day. Late Wednesday night and through the morning hours on Thursday there is a chance for storms. There is a small threat of a few strong to severe storms too, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Temperatures will start mild on Thursday but much colder air will punch in through the day. Friday is looking colder with highs in the 30s and lower 40s with a few scattered flurries around too.

