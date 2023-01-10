Heartland Votes

Clouds and rain chances on the increase

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a very warm and pleasant day for this time of the year as many areas approached the 60 degree mark. For this evening we will see clouds increase with mild temperatures. Readings will fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the low to middle 50s.

For your Wednesday we will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible, especially south of the Ohio River. We will also see a few areas of fog to start our day. It will be very warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday morning. Ahead of this front we will see a few storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Small hail could also occur with the stronger storms. Temperatures will fall sharply late Thursday and the cold front moves east of the Heartland.

