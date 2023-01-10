Celebration and breakfast to be held in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The city of Martin, Tenn. will host a breakfast and event to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

The annual celebration will be hosted at the Martin Event Center, located in the Martin Public Library, on January 16 at 9 a.m., with a buffet breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. The city of Martin, the University of Tennessee at Martin and the university’s Black Student Association will sponsor the event.

According to a release from the Office of University Relations, the keynote speaker will be Dr. Logan Hampton, president of Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. The event will also include a vocal performance by Mykia Campbell, an administrative associate in the UT Martin Department of Music, and an award presentation, including the City of Martin Harold Conner Award. Previous recipient of the award and current president of the UT Martin Alumni Council, Dr. Danny Donaldson, will also perform at the celebration.

Event organizer and UT Martin interim assistant director of multicultural affairs, Kameron Echols, spoke the importance of the celebration, which started in 2013.

“I think it’s important because we continue to want to strive and to impress on the city and our students at the university the importance of diversity and understanding different perspectives,” Echols said. “This is one of those events that really brings together the campus community and our city officials and Martin citizens...to really talk about living with a purpose and seeing how Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and his vision and his goals for America have played a part in our daily lives.”

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

