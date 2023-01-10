Carbondale leaders considering change to ordinance regarding protestors

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Carbondale are considering a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics.

The city council will discuss amending the ordinance regarding disorderly conduct during Tuesday night’s meeting, January 10.

If passed, an update to the ordinance would add language that could make it illegal for protestors to approach anyone within 50 feet of the entrance of a healthcare facility.

The city said the additions are needed to ensure the safety of people seeking reproductive health care.

Opponents argue the update would have far-reaching and unintended consequences.

