Heartland Votes

Bulldogs beat TCU in College Football National Championship game

The Bulldogs led 38-7 at the break and never slowed down in the second half.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KFVS) - The College Football National Championship game was dominated by Georgia from start to finish as they defeated TCU Monday, January 9 by a score of 65-7.

The Bulldogs led 38-7 at the break and never slowed down in the second half.

This marks the second straight College Football National Championship for the Georgia Bulldogs out of the SEC.

