Bulldogs beat TCU in College Football National Championship game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KFVS) - The College Football National Championship game was dominated by Georgia from start to finish as they defeated TCU Monday, January 9 by a score of 65-7.

The Bulldogs led 38-7 at the break and never slowed down in the second half.

This marks the second straight College Football National Championship for the Georgia Bulldogs out of the SEC.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.