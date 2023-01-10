Board of directors announces new president/CEO of Mo. Broadcasters Assoc.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Broadcasters Association Board of Directors announced a new president/CEO.

Chad Mahoney was announced as the new president/CEO on Tuesday, January 10.

According to a news release from the association, MBA Board Chairman John Hoffmann said they chose Mahoney, who will begin his duties in February, based on his vision for the next generation of the association.

“I believe our best days are ahead. Our Missouri broadcasters are uniquely positioned in their communities to dominate new content and revenue opportunities, from OTT to NextGenTV,” Mahoney said in the release. “All of this comes with new challenges for a new era, making the MBA more relevant than ever. I’m eager to get to work on behalf of our member stations.”

Now in his 32nd year of broadcasting, they said Mahoney has worked for family-owned and publicly traded stations in various positions in Illinois, Oklahoma and Missouri.

He has spent the past 14 years as the news director of WGEM AM-FM-TV in the Hannibal/Quincy market.

For the past five years, he has also served as the chairman of the MBA Convention Committee.

“We are very excited to have Chad Mahoney as the next President/CEO of the Missouri Broadcasters Association,” Hoffmann continued. “Chad has a solid background in both the TV and Radio industry as well as five years’ experience with the MBA. His vision, for the association moving forward, will help deal with the challenges that lie ahead for the broadcast industry.”

Mahoney will replace Mark Gordon who will retire from the association this summer after serving 10 years as its president/CEO.

“I will have big shoes to fill following Mark Gordon. He has been a fantastic leader for this association and I’m fortunate to have been able to collaborate with him over the past 5 years. I’m honored that the board chose me as Mark’s successor,” Mahoney said in the release.

“I am very excited about Chad becoming the next president of this organization. As you know, there are many challenges ahead for our industry. Chad is a passionate broadcaster who is well positioned to listen and lead the MBA into the future. The future of the Missouri Broadcasters Association is in good hands,” Gordon added.

The Missouri Broadcasters Association is based in Jefferson City and represents 373 radio and TV stations.

