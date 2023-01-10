5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings.

A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.

Ambrose N. Godsey was arrested on charges of mob action and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Michael O. Evans was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of controlled substance and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Lawrence Abernathy was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Davaughn L. Graves was arrested on charges of mob action and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the communities of Marion, Herrin and Carbondale have experienced a series of drive-by shootings over the past several weeks.

On Sunday, January 8, investigators with the sheriff’s office found a vehicle of interest. They said this vehicle and individuals were believed to be connected to an unlicensed bar in Williamson County that was the site of a large fist fight where guns were pulled out and several beatings happened.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle and said it sped away.

While fleeing, they say the suspects tried to get rid of evidence, which was later recovered.

As a result of the investigation, four handguns were recovered. They’re items of interest in the drive-by shooting investigations.

The five arrested were booked into the Williamson County Jail.

