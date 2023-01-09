Heartland Votes

Warmer weather the next couple of days.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw a good bit of sunshine this afternoon filtered at times by high cirrus clouds. These clouds will move out of the area after midnight tonight. For this evening we will see mild conditions for this time of the year. Temperatures will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will mainly be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday will start off with a little patchy fog otherwise will will be partly sunny during the day. It will bee warmer with highs reaching the middle 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations in...
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus.
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures should be even milder for your Tuesday.
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/9.
First Alert noon forecast 1/9
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/9
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/9