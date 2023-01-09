Warmer weather the next couple of days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw a good bit of sunshine this afternoon filtered at times by high cirrus clouds. These clouds will move out of the area after midnight tonight. For this evening we will see mild conditions for this time of the year. Temperatures will fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will mainly be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday will start off with a little patchy fog otherwise will will be partly sunny during the day. It will bee warmer with highs reaching the middle 50s. Wednesday will be even warmer with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

