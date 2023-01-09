Temperatures should be even milder for your Tuesday.

Heartland Votes

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected for the rest of today. Tonight will not be as cold as what we woke up to, but some patchy dense fog possible. Lows tonight will mainly be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday is looking even milder than today. Under partly cloudy skies and a southwesterly breeze, temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 50s across much of the Heartland. More clouds spread into the Heartland Tuesday night and those clouds will hang around for Wednesday too. A few sprinkles possible Wednesday, but better rain and thunderstorm chances will arrive early Thursday. Temperatures will likely drop through the day Thursday and colder weather returns for Friday, with a few flurries possible.

