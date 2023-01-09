Southeast Mo. State closes campuses, offices due to water outage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University closed its offices and campuses for the rest of Monday, January 9 due to a water outage.

According to the university, there is a campus-wide water outage.

They said a valve ruptured and facilities management will be working overnight to fix it.

The Student Recreation Center and Aquatic Center are not impacted.

In addition, the university says USYC is not impacted. River Campus rehearsals are still in session.

