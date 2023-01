JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9.

According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, one person was injured in the crash.

A school bus was involved in a crash with a truck in Jackson, Mo. on Monday afternoon, January 9. (KFVS)

Stay with Heartland News as we work to bring you more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.