Pritzker to be sworn in for second term as Governor of Illinois
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is set to be sworn into office for a second term on Monday, January 9.
The oath of office ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.
Gov. Pritzker’s inaugural celebration will take place at the Illinoi State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
The Democrat won his second term as Governor of Illinois after defeating Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey in the General Election on November 8.
