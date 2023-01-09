Heartland Votes

Pritzker to be sworn in for second term as Governor of Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9,...
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9, 2022.(Mike Miletich)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is set to be sworn into office for a second term on Monday, January 9.

The oath of office ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Gov. Pritzker’s inaugural celebration will take place at the Illinoi State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

The Democrat won his second term as Governor of Illinois after defeating Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey in the General Election on November 8.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations in...
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

Latest News

Two bills filed in Missouri to Provide Free meals
Missouri bills aim to make school meals free
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
New Tennessee law leaves DUI offenders on hook for child support