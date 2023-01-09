Pritzker to be sworn in for second term as Governor of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is set to be sworn into office for a second term on Monday, January 9.

The oath of office ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Gov. Pritzker’s inaugural celebration will take place at the Illinoi State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

The Democrat won his second term as Governor of Illinois after defeating Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey in the General Election on November 8.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.