Missouri bills aim to make school meals free

Two bills filed in Missouri to Provide Free meals(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a push to make school lunches free for Missouri students. If signed into law, both House Bill 172 and Senate Bill 321 would make sure no student goes hungry.

Those at one local district said the measures are a good idea.

Palmyra superintendent Jason Harper said during COVID, the state reimbursed the district for the cost of free lunch for students but that is now over which can put a financial strain on families struggling to make ends meet.

“If you had a family of four here and throughout a month it would cost about $160 to do lunch here for a family and another $80 for breakfast and so you are talking $240 for a family that would have 4 students,” Harper said.

Nutrition Services director Lee Gosney said when meals were free during the COVID pandemic, they would serve an average of 950 to 975 students every day. Now that meals are no longer free, she said they’ve seen that number drop to between 700 and 800.

She said it’s important students are fed.

“Being able to learn adequately, being able to retain what they learned because when kids are hungry they don’t focus and can’t keep track of what’s going on in class as well,” Gosney said.

She said right now 32% of students in the district now qualify for free or reduced cost lunches.

Harper said people in the Palmyra community have stepped up to offer donations to help pay for student lunches.

The authors of both those bills are still working to determine how those free meals would be paid for whether it be state assistance, federal government assistance, or both.

