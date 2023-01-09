Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Frosty, foggy morning....but quiet weather to start the work week....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cool, dry start to the workweek as most of the active weather stays in the far west.  Clearing skies and calm winds this morning will likely lead to patchy dense fog and heavy frost.  Some freezing fog and slick conditions may be possible until after sunrise.  Otherwise today will be clear to partly cloudy, with afternoon highs near 50° or so.  A light south wind should keep it from being quite as cold and frosty Monday night…and Tuesday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 50s.

By Wednesday we’ll have increasing moisture and clouds moving in from the southwest…and Wednesday night into Thursday will bring rain and maybe some thundershowers. Severe storms are note expected. On Thursday a strong cold front will move through, and morning temps in the 50s will fall into the 40s with gusty winds in the afternoon. Behind the front it will be colder but dry and quiet for Friday and into the weekend, though temps look to rebound again by Sunday afternoon

