First Alert: Freezing fog, frost possible this morning

Freezing fog is possible this morning.
Freezing fog is possible this morning.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Freezing fog could cause slick travel until after sunrise this morning.

Icy spots are especially possible on bridges and overpasses.

Fog will patchy to dense in some locations.

Heavy frost is also possible.

This afternoon we’ll see some sunshine. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy.

It will also be slightly warmer as afternoon highs reach near or just above 50 degrees.

Thanks to a light south wind, Monday night shouldn’t be nearly as cold and frosty.

Tuesday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 50s.

Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday.

Some thunderstorms are possible, but severe storms are not expected.

A strong cold front heads our way Thursday, which will drop morning temperatures in the 50s into the 40s.

Winds will also be gusty.

Behind the front it will be colder, but dry into the weekend.

Temps looks to rebound by Sunday afternoon.

