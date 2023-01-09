Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cool start to Sunday with cloudy skies

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/8/2023
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A cool start to your morning with temps in the upper 30′s to low 40′s.

Meghan Smith says clouds will be a big part of the forecast today.

We will see muggy conditions as the heavy cloud coverage will block out the sun for most of the day.

For tonight mostly clear sky’s with temps slowly heading back down into the mid to upper 30′s.

Monday morning we will see below freezing temps but sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

