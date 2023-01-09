Farmington, Mo. man accused of child porn possession

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by state police.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob Ryan Sutton, 22, was charged with one count of promotion of child porn and one count of possession of child porn.

He is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to the highway patrol, on Thursday, January 5, investigators executed a search warrant at Sutton’s home on Westmount Drive. Investigators seized child pornography and electronic devices.

The highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control encouraged internet users to report to them or their local law enforcement if anyone tries to “engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children.”

