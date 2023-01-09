Heartland Votes

Farmington, Mo. man accused of child porn possession

A man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by state police.
A man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by state police.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by state police.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob Ryan Sutton, 22, was charged with one count of promotion of child porn and one count of possession of child porn.

He is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to the highway patrol, on Thursday, January 5, investigators executed a search warrant at Sutton’s home on Westmount Drive. Investigators seized child pornography and electronic devices.

The highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control encouraged internet users to report to them or their local law enforcement if anyone tries to “engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations in...
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus.
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

Latest News

A new bill is aimed at getting more bus drivers in Illinois.
New bill aimed at getting more bus drivers in Illinois
Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus.
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
House Bill 1688 is aimed at addressing the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Ill. lawmakers tackling ongoing problem of school bus driver shortage