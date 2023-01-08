Water turned off in Marquand after main break

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break.

According to the city on Saturday afternoon, January 7, there was a water main break leading up to their water tower.

City leaders said they are working to resolve the issue.

Once the water is turned back on, there will be a boil water order in place until further notice.

