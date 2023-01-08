Heartland Votes

Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors

Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances.(Scott City Fire Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances.

In Scott City, crews were dispatched to a home for a detector sounding and found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.

They said the detector alerted the person inside the home and saved their life.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, CO detectors expire after 5 or 10 years from the manufacturing date. They said most detectors have a “made on” or “replace by” sticker on them.

