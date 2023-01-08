Heartland Votes

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Last chance to comment on broadband map(WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know.

Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.

Here is the current FCC Broadband coverage map.

You can let the Missouri Office of Broadband Development know by calling 573-526-1028. You can also submit information online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations in...
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.
Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control

Latest News

If you're looking for something to do next week, the MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast will be...
Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break.
Water restored in Marquand after main break; boil order in effect
Edward Wallace, of Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office...
Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search