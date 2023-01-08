Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations.

According to a Facebook post from the Mount Vernon Police Department, they have responded to several reports involving guns or gunshots fired in recent weeks.

They say they identified a group of people believed to be involved in multiple crimes involving guns.

Police say they learned illegal guns, including some possibly used in previous offenses, were being stored at a home in the 1000 block of Oakland in Mt. Vernon. They were able to get a search warrant for the home.

On Friday, January 6 around 12:15 p.m., police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High Risk Team served the search warrant at the home. Two juveniles inside were detained.

During a search of the home, police say they found five guns, two of which were previously reported as stolen. They said one of the guns, a shotgun, had the barrel cut down making it illegal or a “sawed off” shotgun.

According to police, one of the juveniles was released after questioning.

The second, a 17 year old, was taken into custody on charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of stolen firearms and possession of an illegal firearm (sawed off shotgun).

The juvenile was processed at the Mt. Vernon Police Department and taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police say the more charges involving other people are likely.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.