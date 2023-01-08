Heartland Votes

Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville

A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck hauling gasoline on Interstate 55 northbound.(Portageville Fire and Rescue/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound.

According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.

The first crew arrived to find the semi on its roof with the right lane of the interstate blocked.

Firefighters immediately checked for fuel leaks and the hazmat information on the load the driver was carrying. They said no leaks were found.

According to firefighters, the driver was in critical condition and could only confirm “the truck was loaded.”

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters say Sullivan’s and Midwest towing arrived on scene to try to right the truck. They said they confirmed with the trucking company that the driver only had a partial load.

Once the truck was upright, they said they found a small leak underneath it. They worked quickly to stop the leak and clean up the fuel. They said only a small amount of gasoline was lost.

Firefighters remained on scene for 8 hours, finishing around 12 p.m.

