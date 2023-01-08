Heartland Votes

Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will be speaking.
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will be speaking.((Source: SIU))
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast will be held at the SIU Student Center on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will be speaking.

The event by the Carbondale Branch of the NAACP starts with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30 a.m.

Admission for adults will be $10 and youth will be $5.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department
Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro, Ill, has been arrested for two counts of grooming.
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man
The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.
Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs...
Bolton sets Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles
The four corners of a wrestling ring hold more than just a battle between athletes. It also...
Wrestling in the Heartland: Trying to make it big
The four corners of a wrestling ring hold more than just a battle between athletes. It also...
Professional wrestling in the Heartland: Trying to make it big
Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their...
Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors