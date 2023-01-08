Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast will be held at the SIU Student Center on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will be speaking.

The event by the Carbondale Branch of the NAACP starts with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30 a.m.

Admission for adults will be $10 and youth will be $5.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.