Heartland Votes

Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital bed, wishes team well

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sunday made his first social media post since suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin made tremendous progress in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations in...
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.
Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control

Latest News

If you're looking for something to do next week, the MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast will be...
Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break.
Water restored in Marquand after main break; boil order in effect
Edward Wallace, of Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office...
Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state