Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence.

On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.

During the search, officers located over two grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia, as well as multiple other items of drug paraphernalia, including pipes and needles. In, addition to the illegal items, drugs prescribed to another individual who was not located in the residence were also recovered.

Wallace was charged with the following:

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd or Greater Offense

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Legend Drug

Wallace is currently on parole from a 2020 Conviction for Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd or Greater Offense in which he received a 13-year sentence. He is in violation of his probation by not living at the address that he provided to probation and parole.

Wallace was transported and lodged at the McCracken County Jail. The investigation is continuing and additional people may be charged at a later date. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

