Heartland Votes

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department
A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations in...
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.
Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control

Latest News

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
The family, who lives in Sonoma County, has been living a nightmare ever since Wednesday’s storm.
Toddler killed after trees fall on house during storm, family says
The family, who lives in Sonoma County, has been living a nightmare ever since Wednesday’s storm.
Toddler killed after trees fall on house during storm, family says