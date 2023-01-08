2 Marshall Co. elementary schools closed Mon. for pipe repairs following winter storm
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two elementary schools will be closed Monday for repair work to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December.
According to Marshall County Schools, classes will not be in session Monday, January 9 at Benton Elementary and Central Elementary in Marshall County.
All other schools in the district will be in session.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.