Heartland Votes

Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’

A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later. (Source: WLKY, TROY HELLER, KATIE CARRMAX, TIKTOK, @CMFAM11, CNN, TikTok/@cmfam11)
By Madeline Carter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (WLKY) - A Kentucky man put a message in a bottle when he was a child, and it somehow has found its way back to him 37 years later.

“It’s something you never thought would happen,” Troy Heller said.

According to Heller, at 10 years old he took a trip to Florida and did something he’d never done before, writing a message in a bottle.

Heller said he wrote a short message, asking anyone who finds it to call or write him and threw the bottle in the Atlantic Ocean near Vero Beach.

But he never imagined his message from 1985 would return to him, nearly 38 years later.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole, the Carrmax family said they came across the bottle after it washed up in Sebastian, Florida, about 13 miles north of Vero Beach.

Heller said the Carrmax family ended up tracking him down.

“I got a text message asking if this is Troy Heller, and then I got a picture. And the picture was the letter,” Heller said. “As soon as I saw it, I remembered writing it.”

The Carrmax family said they were excited to find the man who wrote the letter.

“I was really happy because I was really looking forward to seeing who he was,” Kylie Carrmax said.

They all said they were surprised that the bottle stayed intact for decades.

“I’m surprised it didn’t break,” Heller said. “It’s just amazing that it finally found its way back.”

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side...
Dunklin Co. officer facing charges after harassing children
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of jobs to their team.
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.
Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control
An artist's portrait of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is displayed outside UC Medical...
Hamlin’s recovery continues, still in critical condition
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later