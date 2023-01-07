Heartland Votes

Mahomes sets record for most total yards by a quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make history.

During the first half of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes set the record for most yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Through the first half of the game, Mahomes has passed for over 5,200 yards, ran for over 345 and even has six receiving yards.

He’s also just the second quarterback in NFL history with multiple 40-touchdown and 5,000-yard seasons.

