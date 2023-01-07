Heartland Votes

Maggie Rose to headline benefit concert supporting foster care, adoption, orphan support

Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7.

The singer/songwriter will headline a benefit concert at the A.C. Brase Arena Building to support Room For One More, a southeast Missouri-based organization focused on advocating for orphans.

The proceeds raised from the sold-out show will go towards the group’s mission of foster care, adoption and orphan support.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to learn more about Room For One More.

Click here for more information about Maggie Rose, including future tour dates.

