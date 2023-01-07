Maggie Rose to headline benefit concert supporting foster care, adoption, orphan support

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7.

The singer/songwriter will headline a benefit concert at the A.C. Brase Arena Building to support Room For One More, a southeast Missouri-based organization focused on advocating for orphans.

The proceeds raised from the sold-out show will go towards the group’s mission of foster care, adoption and orphan support.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to learn more about Room For One More.

Click here for more information about Maggie Rose, including future tour dates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.