Illinois Senators announce federal funding for water infrastructure improvements

WASINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - One Heartland water district will receive funding for the development of its water infrastructure.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced federal support for improvements to the water infrastructure of several communities across Illinois.

According to a release from Senator Duckworth’s office, the funding is from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. In the release, Senator Durbin spoke about the importance of the funding.

“Clean and safe water should be accessible to every single Illinois resident--no matter their zip code,” Senator Durbin said. “Aging water systems have led to far too many issues in these communities, but thanks to this federal investment, Illinoisans will finally start to see some improvements.”

Heartland water district, SouthWater Inc. in Tamms, Ill. will receive $1,044,000. Five other districts through much of south-central Illinois will also receive funds.

