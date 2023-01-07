Heartland Votes

First Alert: Light rain throughout the day

Your First Alert morning forecast on 1/7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST
(KFVS) - This morning will be soggy with light rain expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s, but will slowly warm up into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

This evening, the rain will mostly move out leaving us with isolated showers in most parts of the Heartland.

Tomorrow will be dry; however, the sunshine will be hidden by clouds and it will be a muggy day.

