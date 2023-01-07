Heartland Votes

Cloudy skies, along with light rain showers throughout the day

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 1/7/2023
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well Heartland this morning as you step outside expect to see wet conditions with light rain throughout the day. Temps hanging out in the mid 40′s while slowing warming up into the upper 40′s by afternoon hours.

This evening the rain will die down leaving us with isolated showers in most parts of the heartland. Looking at tomorrow we will see dry conditions however sunshine will be hidden by the clouds leaving us with a muggy day.

